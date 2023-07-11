John Magaro in Indie Supernatural Horror Film 'The Mistress' Trailer

"I'm not very good with temptation…" Blue Fox Entertainment has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror film titled The Mistress, from filmmaker Greg Pritikin. This premiered at a couple of regional film festivals last year, and will be getting a VOD release at the end of July this summer. Newlyweds move into their dream home where they discover 100-year-old letters from a young woman who committed suicide after being abandoned by the owner. Parker struggles with ghostly disturbances, while Maddie suspects he's hiding something dark from his past. John Magaro co-stars with Chasten Harmon, plus Kat Cunning, Aylya Marzolf, Alexandra Grey, James Carpinello, and Rae Dawn Chong. This looks a bit generic, retreading familiar territory in so many other horror flicks. But at least is has Magaro getting super freaky.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Greg Pritikin's The Mistress, direct from Blue Fox's YouTube:

Maddie and Parker (Chasten Harmon and John Magaro) move into their dream home when they discover old letters from a lovelorn woman who lived there over 100 years ago. Parker soon experiences ghostly disturbances while Maddie suspects he’s hiding something dark from his past. The Mistress is both written and directed by American indie writer / filmmaker Greg Pritikin, director of the films Totally Confused, Dummy, Surviving Eden, Monster of the House, and The Last Laugh previously, plus episodes of the TV series "Easy to Assemble". Produced by Gül Karakiz, Rob Paris, and Mike Witherill. This initially premiered at the 2022 Tucson Film & Music Festival last year. Blue Fox Entertainment debuts Pritikin's The Mistress in select US theaters + on VOD starting on July 28th, 2023 this summer. Anyone interested in watching?