John McPhail's Viral Twitter Thread Horror Movie 'Dear David' Trailer

"The deeper you search, the darker the truth." Lionsgate has revealed the official trailer for an indie horror film called Dear David, inspired by / based on the Twitter thread from 2017. "Going Viral is a Nightmare." It's based on the made-up story by artist Adam Ellis, about a boy who begins haunting him at his apartment. After responding to Internet trolls, a man becomes haunted by the ghost of a dead child named David. Ellis originally tweeted, "My apartment is currently being haunted by the ghost of a dead child and he's trying to kill me." The thread then follows his encounters with this freaky haunting. The film stars Augustus Prew, Andrea Bang, Rachel Wilson, Rene Escobar Jr., Cameron Nicoll, and Justin Long (sneaking into even more horror). It's from the same director behind the horror comedy cult hit Anna and the Apocalypse a few years ago. This looks properly scary, with great meta horror chills. Much more than another haunting.

Here's the first official trailer for John McPhail's Dear David, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

Shortly after comic artist Adam (Augustus Prew) responds to internet trolls on social media, he begins experiencing sleep paralysis — while an empty rocking chair moves in the corner of his apartment. As he chronicles increasingly malevolent occurrences in a series of tweets, Adam begins to believe he is being haunted by the ghost of a dead child named David. Encouraged by his boss to continue the “Dear David” thread, Adam starts to lose his grip on what is online… and what is real. Based on the viral Twitter thread by BuzzFeed artist Adam Ellis. Dear David is directed by Scottish filmmaker John McPhail, director of the films Where Do We Go from Here? and Anna and the Apocalypse previously, plus many other short films. The screenplay is written by Mike Van Waes; and a story by Mike Van Waes & Evan Turner. Based on the tweets by Adam Ellis. A Lionsgate & BuzzFeed Studios co-production. Lionsgate will debut Dear David in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 13th, 2023 this horror season. Who wants to watch this?