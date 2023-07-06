Jon Hamm & His Mustache in Workplace Comedy 'Corner Office' Trailer

"They don't care about you! You're a number in a column on a spreadsheet…!" Lionsgate has revealed the official trailer for an indie film called Corner Office, a workplace comedy in the same vein as Office Space and "Severance" with a few tricks up its sleeves. There's been many of these corporate-work-sucks series recently, such as "The Consultant" and "Glamorous" and "WeCrashed" and "Industry", along with all the classics like "The Office". This premiered at last year's Tribeca Film Festival, and played at the Raindance & Fort Lauderdale Film Fests. In this office satire, Jon Hamm plays Orson, a straight-laced employee at a big, generic corporation who discovers a blissfully empty corner office to get away from his colleagues. But why does this seem to upset them so much? What is really going on? Starring Danny Pudi, Christopher Heyerdahl, Allison Riley, Shawn Macdonald, and Sarah Gadon. That is one magnificent mustache on Hamm, I admire it. This mostly reminds me of The Circle, with its air of mystery. It does look intriguing.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Joachim Back's Corner Office, direct from YouTube:

In this workplace comedy reminiscent of Office Space & "Severance," misfit Orson (Hamm) finds himself trapped in the absurdities of corporate life. As The Authority's newest employee, Orson finds it difficult to connect with his enigmatic desk mate, Rakesh (Pudi), or the rest of his colleagues. His alienation deepens when he discovers a room he's told doesn't exist – a place that unleashes his true potential, leading to an ascent up the corporate ladder. Buoyed by his newfound confidence, Orson invites a receptionist (Gadon) into his sanctuary, sparking a climactic clash between the corporate world’s harsh realities and his own wild fantasies. Corner Office is directed by Danish filmmaker Joachim Back, making his first feature film after numerous shorts (The New Tenants won him an Oscar back in 2010) previously. The screenplay is written by Ted Kupper, adapted from the novel called "The Room" written by Jonas Karlsson. This initially premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival last year. Lionsgate will release Hamm & Back's Corner Office film in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 4th, 2023 next month. Curious? Want to watch this?