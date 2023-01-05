TRAILERS

Jonah Hill vs Eddie Murphy in Official Trailer for Comedy 'You People'

by
January 5, 2023
Source: YouTube

You People Trailer

"I have never felt so understood by somebody in my entire life." Netflix has debuted the full-length official trailer for You People, a new comedy film from the creator / writer of "Black-ish" - Kenya Barris. He co-wrote the screenplay for this with Jonah Hill. A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations & generational differences in this comedy from Barris. Jonah Hill & Lauren London star as the main couple, who try to introduce their families to each other with disastrous results. The full cast includes Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Duchovny, Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, and Mike Epps. This almost seems like it'll be twist on a Guess Who's Coming to Dinner or Meet the Parents, with modern comedy. There's a few cringe and oddly unfunny scenes in this, along with a few genuinely hilarious, awkward moments that make it seem like it will be fun.

Here's the main official trailer (+ posters) for Kenya Barris' You People, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

You People Poster

You People Poster

You can rewatch the first look teaser trailer for Kenya Barris' You People right here, for even more footage.

When a rideshare mix-up in LA brings Ezra Cohen (Jonah Hill) and Amira Mohammed (Lauren London) together, the two find themselves connecting over a shared love of streetwear and music. As they fall in love, their relationship is tested by their respective families: Ezra's progressive and semi-woke parents (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny) and Amira's unyielding yet concerned parents (Eddie Murphy and Nia Long) who inject themselves into their lives mercilessly. Writer Kenya Barris' feature film directorial debut is a modern love story set amidst clashing cultures & interfaith relationships. You People is directed by talented American writer / filmmaker Kenya Barris, making his feature directorial debut after years as a writer & producer in TV, mainly on the shows "Black-ish", "Next Top Model", and "Grown-ish". The screenplay is written by Jonah Hill and Kenya Barris. It's produced by Kevin Misher, Jonah Hill, Kenya Barris. Netflix will debut Hill & Barris' You People streaming on Netflix starting January 27th, 2023.

Find more posts: To Watch, Trailer

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

FOLLOW FS HERE

OUR RSSRSS
Subscribe to our feed -or- daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main account on twitter:
For the latest posts only - follow this one:

Add our updates to your Feedly - click here

Get the latest posts sent in Telegram Telegram

LATEST TO WATCH

Jonah Hill vs Eddie Murphy in Official Trailer for Comedy 'You People' (0 Comments)

Wow! Spectacular New Trailer for Mesmerizing CG Movie 'Deep Sea' (0 Comments)

Exciting First Look Trailer for Neill Blomkamp's 'Gran Turismo' Movie (1 Comment)

Full Trailer for Robo Warrior Sci-Fi 'JUNG_E' Starring Kim Hyun-joo (2 Comments)

New US Trailer for New Zealand's 'Juniper' with Charlotte Rampling (1 Comment)