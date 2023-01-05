Jonah Hill vs Eddie Murphy in Official Trailer for Comedy 'You People'

"I have never felt so understood by somebody in my entire life." Netflix has debuted the full-length official trailer for You People, a new comedy film from the creator / writer of "Black-ish" - Kenya Barris. He co-wrote the screenplay for this with Jonah Hill. A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations & generational differences in this comedy from Barris. Jonah Hill & Lauren London star as the main couple, who try to introduce their families to each other with disastrous results. The full cast includes Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Duchovny, Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, and Mike Epps. This almost seems like it'll be twist on a Guess Who's Coming to Dinner or Meet the Parents, with modern comedy. There's a few cringe and oddly unfunny scenes in this, along with a few genuinely hilarious, awkward moments that make it seem like it will be fun.

Here's the main official trailer (+ posters) for Kenya Barris' You People, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first look teaser trailer for Kenya Barris' You People right here, for even more footage.

When a rideshare mix-up in LA brings Ezra Cohen (Jonah Hill) and Amira Mohammed (Lauren London) together, the two find themselves connecting over a shared love of streetwear and music. As they fall in love, their relationship is tested by their respective families: Ezra's progressive and semi-woke parents (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny) and Amira's unyielding yet concerned parents (Eddie Murphy and Nia Long) who inject themselves into their lives mercilessly. Writer Kenya Barris' feature film directorial debut is a modern love story set amidst clashing cultures & interfaith relationships. You People is directed by talented American writer / filmmaker Kenya Barris, making his feature directorial debut after years as a writer & producer in TV, mainly on the shows "Black-ish", "Next Top Model", and "Grown-ish". The screenplay is written by Jonah Hill and Kenya Barris. It's produced by Kevin Misher, Jonah Hill, Kenya Barris. Netflix will debut Hill & Barris' You People streaming on Netflix starting January 27th, 2023.