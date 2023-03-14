Jonás Cuarón's Netflix Family Adventure Movie 'Chupa' Official Trailer

"He'll be our little secret." Netflix has revealed the official trailer for an adventure movie titled Chupa, rated PG even tough it's only going to be streaming on Netflix for its release in April. This is the latest from Mexican director Jonás Cuarón, Alfonso Cuarón's son - his debut feature was Desierto from a few years ago. While visiting his family in Mexico, teenage Alex gains an unlikely companion when he discovers a young chupacabra hiding in his grandpa's shed. In order to save the mythical creature, Alex and his cousins must embark on the adventure of a lifetime. Directed by Jonás, and produced by 26th Street Pictures' Chris Columbus, Michael Barnathan and Mark Radcliffe, Chupa is a nostalgic journey through myth, memory, and the making of one's own personal legend. This stars Evan Whitten as Alex, along with Demián Bichir, Christian Slater, Ashley Ciarra, Nickolas Verdugo, Adriana Paz, Gerardo Taracena, and Julio Cesar Cedillo. It looks a like like a Mexican remake of E.T. for Netflix, even using some of the same shots.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jonás Cuarón's Chupa, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Shy 13-year-old Alex (Evan Whitten) flies from Kansas City to Mexico to meet his extended family for the first time. There he meets his grandfather, who is a former lucha libre champion, Chava (Demián Bichir), energetic, wrestling-obsessed cousin Memo (Nickolas Verdugo), and fearless, hip cousin Luna (Ashley Ciarra). But just as Alex begins to get his bearings, he discovers a mythical creature living under his grandfather’s shed: a young chupacabra cub, which he recognizes from stories of the feared, full-grown chupacabra, fabled to feed on farmers’ livestock. Alex soon learns that his new friend “Chupa” has a secret history with his family, and that dogged, dangerous scientist Richard Quinn (Christian Slater) is hunting the misunderstood creature to try and harness his powers. To protect Chupa from impending danger, Alex sets off on the adventure of a lifetime, one that will push the bonds of his newfound family to the brink, and remind him that life’s burdens are lighter when you don't have to carry them alone. View on Netflix.

Chupa is directed by Mexican filmmaker Jonás Cuarón, son of Alfonso Cuarón, who has directed the film Desierto previously, plus a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Sean Kennedy Moore & Joe Barnathan & Marcus Rinehart; from a story by Sean Kennedy Moore & Joe Barnathan & Marcus Rinehart & Brendan Bellomo. It's produced by Chris Columbus, Mark Radcliffe, and Michael Barnathan. Netflix debuts Cuarón's Chupa streaming on Netflix starting on April 7th, 2023 this spring. Look good? Want to watch?