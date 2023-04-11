Jonathan Rhys Meyers & Leah Gibson in Action Thriller 'Mercy' Trailer

"Can anyone please tell me where my son is being kept?" Paramount has unveiled an official trailer a crime thriller titled Mercy, the latest film from a Vancouver-based filmmaker named Tony Dean Smith. This will be out in theaters along with a digital debut in May not long from now. Leah Gibson stars with Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Jon Voight in this action thriller. An ex-military doctor finds herself in a deadly battle for survival when the Irish mafia seize control of the hospital she's working at. She is forced to rely upon her battle-hardened past and lethal skills after realizing there's no one left to save the day but her. This has an obvious Die Hard-in-a-hospital setup, but switching things up with Leah Gibson as the McClane character with special action skills who has to take out all the bad guys in this one building. Also featuring Sebastien Roberts, Anthony Konechny, Patrick Roccas, and Anthony Bolognese. Another of these films that doesn't look that bad, but doesn't look that good either–will have to watch to find out. Check out the trailer.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Tony Dean Smith's Mercy, direct from YouTube:

Leah Gibson (of "Jessica Jones"), Jonathan Rhys Meyers (of "Vikings"), and Academy Award Winner Jon Voight (of Coming Home) star in this action-packed thriller. An ex-military doctor finds herself in a deadly battle for survival when the Irish mafia seize control of the hospital at which she works. When her son is taken hostage, she is forced to rely upon her battle-hardened past and lethal skills after realizing there's no one that can save the day but her. Mercy is directed by South African filmmaker Tony Dean Smith, director of the films Volition, The Other Side of Being, Summerhood, and many other TV movies and shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Alex Wright. Produced by Charles Cooper. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Paramount will debut Smith's Mercy in select US theaters + on digital on May 19th, 2023, then on VOD starting June 2nd this summer. Who's interested?