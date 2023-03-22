Josh Lucas in Mega Shark Thriller 'The Black Demon' Official Trailer

"This is not just any shark, it's a curse." The Avenue has revealed a freaky trailer for The Black Demon, another epic mega shark movie gliding into waters near you soon. While we wait for the other megalodon movie, The Meg 2: The Trench, due out sometime in the summer, they're offering us this bait instead. Josh Lucas stars as the oil worker Paul Sturges, who goes to inspect a rig but finds it abandoned. Stuck on the rig, their idyllic family vacation turns into a nightmare when they then encounter a ferocious megalodon shark that will stop at nothing to protect its territory. This also stars Fernanda Urrejola and Julio Cesar Cedillo, and it was shot in the Dominican Republic. "He's going to keep getting his revenge until a sacrifice is made." An intriguing mix of supernatural horror + shark movie, this looks like it might be good. Dive in.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Adrian Grunberg's The Black Demon, direct from YouTube:

Josh Lucas stars in this edge-of-your-seat action thriller from the director of Rambo: Last Blood. Oilman Paul Sturges' idyllic family vacation turns into a nightmare when they encounter a ferocious megalodon shark that will stop at nothing to protect its territory. Stranded and under constant attack, Paul and his family must somehow find a way to get his family back to shore alive before it strikes again in this epic battle between humans and nature. The Black Demon is directed by American action filmmaker Adrian Grunberg, director of the films Get the Gringo and Rambo: Last Blood previously, plus "Luis Miguel: The Series". The screenplay is written by Boise Esquerra, from a story by Carlos Cisco. The Avenue will release Grunberg's The Black Demon in theaters nationwide starting on April 28th, 2023 this spring. Look scary?