'Joyce Carol Oates: A Body in the Service of Mind' Documentary Trailer

"I always felt that I could tell stories that other people were not telling." Greenwich Ent. has unveiled their official trailer for a documentary film titled Joyce Carol Oates: A Body in the Service of Mind, a comprehensive biopic film about the life of and books by the famed author Joyce Carol Oates. Swedish director Stig Björkman approached JCO with his idea to make a portrait film of her for over 9 years before she finally agreed. The doc film takes us behind the genius of one of the most read contemporary American writers. The now 83-year-old writer’s life story is one of a changing society. With her work as a navigator the movie takes us back to her childhood and university years. We learn about societal events that affected her deeply and are evident in her writing, like the 1960’s riots in Detroit, to the tragic Chappaquiddick incident and the life of Marilyn Monroe. Love her or hate her writing, she is a fascinating and curious individual with plenty to say - about society, love, life, and the experiences of women of all kinds. This doc is worth a watch.

Official trailer for Stig Björkman's Joyce Carol Oates: A Body in the Service of Mind, from YouTube:

One of the country's preeminent and prolific serious writers, Joyce Carol Oates is the author of more than 100 books, including Them, We Were the Mulvaneys, and Blonde. In this candid and revealing new documentary film, she provides insight into her life, creative process, and the events that have shaped her writings, including the 1967 Detroit Riot, the Chappaquiddick incident, and tragic life of Marilyn Monroe. Featuring readings by Oscar winner Laura Dern. Joyce Carol Oates: A Body in the Service of Mind is directed by the acclaimed Sweidsh filmmaker Stig Björkman, director of the docs Ingmar Bergman and Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words previously, plus other films including Two Women, Kvindesind, and Behind the Shutters. Produced by Stina Gardell. This initially premiered in 2021 and also played at the 2022 Biografilm Festival in Italy. Greenwich Ent. will finally debut Joyce Carol Oates: A Body in the Service of Mind in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 8th, 2023. For more info, visit the official site.