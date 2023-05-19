Joyful Harrison Ford Featurette for 'Indiana Jones & the Dial of Destiny'

"I feel confident that we're gonna knock their socks off!" Lucasfilm has unveiled a joyous new featurette for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which just had its premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival yesterday. The film will be set in 1969 in the middle of the Space Race, with Harrison Ford back as Indy. Meanwhile, Voller, a NASA member and ex-Nazi involved with the Moon-landing program, wants to "rectify the world and make it into a better place as he sees fit." Along with Ford, Dial of Destiny stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones, with Antonio Banderas, and John Rhys-Davies. This movie is a blast!! I just watched it this morning and it delivered everything I wanted from this continuation. There's not much to this new featurette, and they're not going to give away anything in any new footage. It's just a reminder to stay excited for this since it'll be opening in theaters at the end of June. This adventure is so worth the wait.

A fifth movie in the Indiana Jones franchise, continuing the story after Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). Starring Harrison Ford as adventurer Indiana Jones and Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena. The full cast also features Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas, and Olivier Richters. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, also known as, Indiana Jones 5 is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker James Mangold, director of the movies Heavy, Cop Land, Girl Interrupted, Kate & Leopold, Identity, Walk the Line, 3:10 to Yuma, Knight and Day, The Wolverine, Logan, and Ford v Ferrari previously. The screenplay is written by Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and James Mangold. It's based on characters by George Lucas and Philip Kaufman. And produced by Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Simon Emanuel, and Lucasfilm. Disney will release Mangold's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (aka Indy 5) in theaters everywhere worldwide starting on June 30th, 2023 this summer movie season. View the full trailer here.