Judd Hirsch Gets an iPhone in Indie Comedy Film 'iMordecai' Trailer

"It's nice to be old. It's nice to have fun with no buttons." Greenwich Ent. has revealed an official trailer for an indie comedy titled iMordecai, which is an amusing title for this film about a cranky old timer whose life is changed when he gets a new iPhone. How's that for a story? This initially premiered at the 2022 Naples Film Festival last year, and is set in Florida. A holocaust survivor born and raised in a different time, must now face the realities of modern world. when confronted with an unfamiliar object, an iPhone will Mordecai be able to fit into a world that has changed so much around him? Starring the wonderful actor Judd Hirsch (he's also in The Fabelmans) as Mordecai, along with Sean Astin, Carol Kane, Nick Puga, and Azia Dinea Hale. This actually looks really sweet and nice, not as cheesy as expected. Might actually be an entertaining and uplifting film worth watching, a nice break from all these usual depressing stories.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Marvin Samel's iMordecai, direct from Greenwich's YouTube:

When Mordecai Samel, a Holocaust survivor, portrayed by Oscar nominee Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans, Ordinary People, and Independence Day) is given a new iPhone, an unexpected series of events upends his world. A heartwarming Miami-set comedy based on a true story. iMordecai is directed by the first-time filmmaker Marvin Samel, making his feature directorial debut with this project. The screenplay is written by Rudy Gaines, Dahlia Heyman, and Marvin Samel. Produced by Dahlia Heyman and Marvin Samel. This initially premiered at the 2022 Naples Film Festival in Florida last year. Greenwich Ent. will debut Samel's iMordecai in select US theaters on February 10th, 2023, then on VOD starting on April 11th this spring.