Julie Cohen's Body Positivity Documentary 'Every Body' Official Trailer

"We've just been silent about this for so long." Time to speak out about intersex people! Focus Features has revealed an official trailer for a documentary film called Every Body, the latest from award-winning doc filmmaker Julie Cohen (of The Sturgeon Queens, American Veteran, RBG, My Name Is Pauli Murray, Julia). It's premiering first at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival this summer before opening in limited theaters right after at the end of June. Three intersex people challenge a heteronormative system of secrecy and non-consensual surgery. Every Body is Oscar-nominated documentarian Julie Cohen’s impassioned battle cry for the rights & dignity of intersex children & adults in America. Focusing on three people who overcame shame, secrecy, and unauthorized surgery in their childhoods to enjoy successful adulthoods. Choosing to ignore medical advice to conceal their bodies and coming out now as who they truly were. Take a look below.

Here's the first official trailer for Julie Cohen's doc Every Body, direct from Focus Features' YouTube:

Every Body is a revelatory investigation of the lives of intersex people. The film tells the stories of three individuals who have moved from childhoods marked by shame, secrecy, and non-consensual surgeries to thriving adulthoods after each decided to set aside medical advice to keep their bodies a secret and instead came out as their authentic selves. Actor & screenwriter River Gallo (they/them), political consultant Alicia Roth Weigel (she/they), and PhD student Sean Saifa Wall (he/him) are now leaders in a fast-growing global movement advocating for greater understanding of the intersex community and an end to unnecessary surgeries. Woven into the story is a stranger-than-fiction case of medical abuse, featuring exclusive footage from the NBC News archives, which helps explain the modern-day treatment of intersex people. Every Body is directed by acclaimed doc filmmaker Julie Cohen, of the docs Pedro Ruiz: Coming Home, Ndiphilela Ukucula: I Live to Sing, The Sturgeon Queens, American Veteran, RBG, My Name Is Pauli Murray, Julia, and Gabby Giffords Won't Back Down previously. This is premiering soon at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival this summer. Visit the film's official site. Opens in select theaters June 30th, 2023.