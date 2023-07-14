Juliette Binoche Goes to Work in 'Between Two Worlds' New US Trailer

"It's a commando op. 90 minutes, not a second more." Cohen Media Group has revealed the new official US trailer for an indie film from France titled Between Two Worlds, also known as Ouistreham. This first premiered in 2021 at the Cannes Film Festival and is finally getting a US theatrical release this August over two years later. A longtime passion project for Juliette Binoche, Between Two Worlds is adapted from Florence Aubenas' Le Quai de Ouistreham (The Night Cleaner), and marks Emmanuel Carrère's return to directing for the first time since The Moustache in 2008. Famed author Marianne Winckler goes undercover to investigate the exploitation of the working class in Northern France. She eventually takes on a job as a cleaner on the cross-channel ferry and develops close connections with the other cleaning women, many of whom have extremely limited resources and income opportunities. As she learns more about the plight of these workers, Marianne struggles with her deception towards them and tries to rationalize that it's for the greater good. This really looks quite good, an important and empowering social realism drama from France.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Emmanuel Carrère's Between Two Worlds, from YouTube:

Academy Award-winner Juliette Binoche stars as Marianne Winckler, a well-known author, goes to live in northern France to research for her new book on the subject of job insecurity. Without revealing her true identity, she gets hired as a cleaner, working with a group of other women. In this role, she experiences financial instability & social invisibility first-hand. But she also discovers mutual assistance & solidarity, strong bonds shared by these behind-the-scenes working women. Between Two Worlds, originally known as Ouistreham in French, is directed by French author / filmmaker Emmanuel Carrère, director of the films Retour à Kotelnitc and The Moustache previously; also an acclaimed screenwriter ("The Returned", "Fred Vargas") and novelist. The screenplay is written by Emmanuel Carrère and Hélène Devynck, based on the essay "Le Quai de Ouistreham" by Florence Aubenas. This initially premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in the Directors' Fortnight section, and it already opened in France early in 2022. Cohen Media will debut Carrère's Between Two Worlds in select US theaters starting on August 11th, 2023. Look any good?