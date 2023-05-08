Junky Cannibal Cult Horror Thriller 'The Devil Comes at Night' Trailer

"The whole town's acting bizarre!" Uncork'd Ent. has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror thriller film called The Devil Comes at Night, which is yet another "devil" horror title along with I Saw the Devil, Along Came the Devil, Shame the Devil, Prey for the Devil, May the Devil Take You, etc. This premiered last year and will be out on VOD directly in June to watch, heading straight-to-video this summer. A washed up boxer named Ben searching for his inheritance must fight for his own life when he's trapped in his deceased father's farmhouse by a local cannibal cult. So now they're just taking overused tropes from different genres and mashing them up! The Devil Comes at Night stars Ryan Allen, Adrienne Kress, Jason Martorino, Elias Zarou, Shawn Ahmed, Todd Campbell, and Dana Fradkin. This looks as terrible as they come, it makes sense they're dumping this one on video right away. Move along folks, there's nothing to see here.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Scott Leaver's The Devil Comes at Night, from YouTube:

The Devil Comes at Night: Ben, a washed-up boxer searching for his inheritance, must fight for his life when he is trapped in his deceased father’s farmhouse by a cannibal cult. With the help of Amy, the local librarian, he discovers the cult’s leader, Mason, has been hunting down his family for generations. And now his sights are set on Ben. Together, Ben and Amy come up with a plan to defeat the cult once and for all. The Devil Comes at Night is directed by newcomer filmmaker Scott Leaver, now making his feature directorial debut after one series previously. The screenplay is written by Ryan Allen, Adrienne Kress, and Scott Leaver. This initially premiered at the 2022 Blood in the Snow Film Festival last year. Uncork'd will release Leaver's The Devil Comes at Night direct-to-VOD / DVD starting in June this summer. Interested?