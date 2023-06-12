Justina Machado in 'The Horror of Dolores Roach' Horror Series Trailer

"Don't worry about a thing, Dolores! I took care of it…" Prime Video has revealed the first official trailer for The Horror of Dolores Roach, a series based on a popular scripted fiction horror podcast of the same name. After becoming a podcast hit with two seasons in 2018 and 2019, Amazon and Blumhous decided to adapt it for the screen. When Dolores Roach is released after an unjust prison sentence, she reunites with an old friend who lets her work as a masseuse in the basement under his empanada shop. When the promise of her newfound stability is threatened, Dolores is driven to shocking extremes to survive. The series stars Justina Machado as Dolores, taking over from Daphne Rubin-Vega who voiced her on the podcast. Also starring Alejandro Hernandez, Kita Updike, K. Todd Freeman, Ilan Eskenazi, Jessica Pimentel, Jimmy Alvarez, plus Marc Maron and Judy Reyes. This horror comedy series launches for streaming this July - early next month. The empanada scene in this trailer is whack, though I still would like to try one.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Prime Video's series The Horror of Dolores Roach, on YouTube:

After an unjust 16-year prison sentence, Dolores Roach (Justina Machado) returns home to a gentrified Washington Heights, where she reunites with an old stoner friend, Luis, who lets her live and work as a masseuse in the basement under his empanada shop. When the promise of newfound stability is quickly threatened, "Magic Hands" Dolores is driven to shocking extremes in order to survive. The Horror of Dolores Roach is a series created by writer Aaron Mark; also written by Dara Resnik, Michelle Badillo, Joe Hortua, Brian Otaño, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Mariah Wilson. With episodes directed by Hiromi Kamata, Eduardo Sánchez, America Young, Roxann Dawson, and Edward Ornelas. Adapted from the scripted fiction horror podcast created by Aaron Mark. Executive produced by Gloria Calderón Kellett, Roxann Dawson, Chris Dickie, Aaron Mark, Justin McGoldrick, Mimi O'Donnell, Dawn Ostroff, Dara Resnik, Jason Blum, Chris Giliberti, Jeremy Gold, Chris McCumber, and Daphne Rubin-Vega. Amazon will debut The Horror of Dolores Roach series streaming on Prime Video starting July 7th, 2023 this summer. Any good? Who's in?