Kaley Cuoco & Chris Messina in 'Based on a True Story' Series Trailer

"Do we have to wake up to murders every morning?" Peacock has unveiled a full official trailer for a series called Based on a True Story, a true crime comedy riffing on the streaming obsession with true crime content these days. It's everywhere. So many shows and documentaries and endless stories being told about murders and disappearances and cults and mysteries. This is written by Craig Rosenberg, who also wrote for "Preacher" and "The Boys" before this, which means he's the perfect guy to riff on a modern obsession after riffing on superheroes. A realtor, a former tennis star and a plumber seize a unique opportunity to capitalize on America's obsession with true crime. Sounds dangerous, no? Emmy Award nominee Kaley Cuoco stars as Ava Bartlett, with Chris Messina as Nathan, and Tom Bateman as Matt. Liana Liberato, Priscilla Quintana, Natalia Dyer, Alex Alomar Akpobome, and Aisha Alfa also co-star. This looks like smart fun and I'm glad they're properly making fun of this true crime murder mania because, yeah, it's a bit nuts.

Here's the full official trailer (+ poster) for Peacock's series Based on a True Story, direct from YouTube:

A dark comedic thriller, Based on a True Story is about a realtor, a former tennis star, and a plumber who seize a unique opportunity to capitalize on America's obsession with true crime. Based on a True Story is a series created by and written by Craig Rosenberg, a screenwriter on the films Hotel de Love, After the Sunset, Half Light, The Uninvited, The Quiet Ones, Flight 7500, and a producer / writer on the TV series "Preacher" and "The Boys" before this. Featuring episodes directed by Jennifer Arnold, Alexander Buono, Francesca Gregorini, and Anu Valia. Made by Aggregate Films and Universal Content Productions (UCP). Executive produced by Jason Bateman, Alexander Buono, Michael Costigan, and Craig Rosenberg. NBC will debut Based on a True Story streaming on Peacock starting June 8th, 2023 this summer. Who's curious?