Kang Unleashed in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Trailer #2

"Witness the beginning of a new dynasty." Kang the Conqueror is ready to join the MCU. Marvel Studios has revealed the second official trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the third movie in the Ant-Man series in the MCU. Is everyone ready for yet another Marvel sequel? This one will be flying into theaters in February later next month. Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, along with Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne and Scott's daughter Cassie, go on a new adventure exploring the spectacular Quantum Realm. This also reintroduces the big bad villain Kang, played by Jonathan Majors, who everyone should remember from the Loki series. What does he want with Pym? How will he use him for his gain? Very interested to find out. The full cast features Paul Rudd back as Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, William Jackson Harper, Bill Murray, and Randall Park. Whoaaa this looks incredible! This seems like it will be an extra vibrant trip into a whole other dimension, so many awe-inspiring shots in this trailer. Might be the biggest and best Ant-Man movie yet? Got a good feeling about it.

Second trailer (+ poster) for Peyton Reed's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the original trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania right here for the first look.

Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, along with Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, explore the Quantum Realm, where they interact with many strange creatures and embark on an epic adventure that goes beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is once again directed by filmmaker Peyton Reed, directr of the films Bring It On, Down with Love, The Break-Up, Yes Man, and the first two Ant-Man movies, including Ant-Man and the Wasp most recently, plus a few episodes of "The Mandalorian". The screenplay is written by Jeff Loveness (from "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", "Rick and Morty"). Produced by Stephen Broussard and Kevin Feige. Disney will release Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in theaters everywhere February 17th, 2023 next month. Who's ready to travel into the Quantum Realm?