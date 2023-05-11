Kate Beckinsale in Trailer for Hardwicke's Drama 'Prisoner's Daughter'

"I know none of this will make up for who I was or what I did… But let me be your father – for once…" Vertical Ent. has revealed an official trailer for a family drama titled Prisoner's Daughter, yet another new film out this year made by director Catherine Hardwicke (she also directed Mafia Mamma - now playing in theaters). Released from prison with terminal cancer, Max tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter and the grandson he’s never known. But when his daughter's abusive, drug-addicted ex-husband reappears, Max’s violent past comes back to haunt them all. The film stars Kate Beckinsale as the titular "prisoner's daughter", plus Brian Cox as the former "prisoner", Christopher Convery, Ernie Hudson, Jon Huertas, and Tyson Ritter. This looks intriguing, but all the dialogue in this trailer seems so cheesy and obvious. Will it be any good? Hard to tell, it might connect with some more than others. This first premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival last year - which is where the quotes in this trailer come from.

Here's the first official trailer for Catherine Hardwicke's Prisoner's Daughter, direct from YouTube:

Prisoner's Daughter is a gritty, turbulent thriller that follows Max (Brian Cox) who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer and granted a compassionate release after 12 years in prison with the condition he resides with his estranged daughter, Maxine (Kate Beckinsale). As a single mom desperate for income to raise her only son, Ezra (Christopher Convery), she reluctantly agrees but has no interest in reconciliation or allowing Max to have a relationship with her son. To make matters worse, Maxine also has to contend with Ezra's father, Tyler (Tyson Ritter), an abusive addict who wants more control of his son's life. As Max seeks one last chance to redeem himself, they must contend with his dark, violent past as it comes back to haunt them. Prisoner's Daughter is directed by American filmmaker Catherine Hardwicke, director of the movies Thirteen, Lords of Dogtown, The Nativity Story, Twilight, Red Riding Hood, Plush, Miss You Already, Miss Bala, Don't Look Deeper, and Mafia Mamma previously, plus "Dreams in the Witch House" from Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. The screenplay is written by Mark Bacci. Vertical Ent. will debut Hardwicke's Prisoner's Daughter in US theaters starting June 30th, 2023 this summer. Interested?