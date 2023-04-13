Kate Winslet in First Look Teaser for 'The Regime' Political Satire Series

"All we are doing is realizing our dream… Our dream of a new Europe." HBO Max has revealed another first look teaser for an upcoming 2024 series, along with The Penguin and The Sympathizer. The Regime is a new political thriller dark comedy series created by Will Tracy, now known as the writer of The Menu screenplay (love this film), working with British filmmaker Stephen Frears. The series stars Kate Winslet as the dictator of a fictional Middle European autocracy, following along as her regime begins to crumble and her power begins to wane. Ohhh yeah this seems like a perfect story to tell as a dark satire about how insane all of these power hungry, autocrat politicians always are. The cast includes Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, Martha Plimpton, Guillaume Gallienne, Hugh Grant, and Danny Webb. This looks like it's going to be hilarious and brutally honest in its riff on politicians. It almost seems like it's mocking Trump, with Winslet playing that role, as if he/she still was an idiotic dictator of a smaller country.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Max's series The Regime, direct from Max's YouTube:

"Lovely to meet you, Madame Chancellor." This political thriller series follows a year within the palace of a crumbling authoritarian regime. Kate Winslet stars as the Chancellor (a dictator) of a fictional Middle European autocracy, who faces domestic turmoil that threatens her hold on power. The Regime is created & showrun by Will Tracy, writer on The Menu screenplay, as well as work on "The Onion News Network", "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver", and "Succession" previously. The series features writing by Sarah DeLappe, Seth Reiss, Gary Shteyngart, Jen Spyra, Will Tracy, and Juli Weiner. With episodes directed by the filmmakers Stephen Frears (Tamara Drewe, Lay the Favorite, Philomena, The Program, Florence Foster Jenkins, Victoria & Abdul, The Lost King) + Jessica Hobbs ("Devil's Dust", "Rake", "Broadchurch", "River", "Apple Tree Yard", "The Split", "The Crown"). Produced by HBO Entertainment. Exec produced by Stephen Frears, Kate Winslet, Frank Rich, Tracey Seaward, Will Tracy. HBO will debut The Regime series streaming on Max starting sometime in 2024 - stay tuned. First impression? Who wants to watch already?