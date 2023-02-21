Keira Knightley Reports on the 'Boston Strangler' in Crime Film Trailer

"How many woman have to die before it's a story?" 20th Century & Hulu have revealed the official trailer for Boston Strangler, an original movie based on the infamous "Boston Strangler" serial killer from the 1960s. "Sixty years ago, two women helped uncover one of history’s most notorious serial killers. This is their story." Keira Knightley stars as Loretta McLaughlin, who was the reporter for the Record-American newspaper who broke the story of the Boston Strangler. Along with her colleague, the reporter Jean Cole, McLaughlin challenged the sexism of the era, pursuing the story at personal risk and uncovering corruption that cast doubt on the identity of the strangler. Knightley stars with Carrie Coon as Jean Cole, and a cast including Alessandro Nivola, Chris Cooper, David Dastmalchian, Robert John Burke, Morgan Spector, and Bill Camp. This is almost like She Said meets Zodiac, which isn't the most appealing pitch, but it doesn't look bad. More true crime murder to feed hungry streaming subscribers that can't get enough.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Matt Ruskin's Boston Strangler, direct from YouTube:

The film follows Loretta McLaughlin (Keira Knightley), a reporter for the Record-American newspaper, who becomes the first journalist to connect the Boston Strangler murders. As the mysterious killer claims more and more victims, Loretta attempts to continue her investigation alongside colleague and confidante Jean Cole (Carrie Coon), yet the duo finds themselves stymied by rampant sexism of the era. Nevertheless, McLaughlin and Cole bravely pursue the story at great personal risk, putting their own lives on the line in their quest to uncover the truth. Boston Strangler is both written and directed by the American producer / filmmaker Matt Ruskin, director of the films Booster, The Hip Hop Project, Crown Heights previously. It's produced by Ridley Scott, Kevin J. Walsh, Michael Pruss, Josey McNamara, & Tom Ackerley. 20th Century will debut Boston Strangler streaming on Hulu exclusively starting March 17th, 2023. Who's intrigued?