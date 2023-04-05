Keri Russell is an Ambassador in Netflix Series 'The Diplomat' Trailer

"If the house is on fire, you gotta tell me!" Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a series arriving later this month titled The Diplomat, a new political drama series starring Keri Russell. In the midst of an international crisis and a dangerous war in another country, Kate Wyler lands in a high-profile job for which she was not suited for, with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future. Wyler is the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. She was supposed to go to Afghanistan. From showrunner Debora Cahn (of "The West Wing", "Grey's Anatomy", "Homeland"), The Diplomat is a high-stakes, contemporary political drama about the transcendence and torture of long-term relationships, between countries and people. Also starring Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh; guests including Celia Imrie, Michael McKean, Nana Mensah, and T’Nia Miller. No surprise with the talent involved, but it looks damn good. Always nice to see Rory Kinnear in prominent roles, this time he's the PM.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's series The Diplomat, direct from YouTube:

Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. She was supposed to go to Afghanistan. She’s great in a crisis zone. In a historic home… less so. War is brewing on one continent and boiling over on another. Kate will have to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight — all while trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). The Diplomat is a series created by and showrun by Debora Cahn, an acclaimed writer / producer for "The West Wing", "Grey's Anatomy", and "Homeland" series previously. With additional writing by Amanda Johnson-Zetterström and Peter Noah. And featuring episodes directed by Liza Johnson and Simon Cellan Jones. Produced by Dan Toland. Executive produced by Janice Williams, Keri Russell, Simon Cellan Jones, and Debora Cahn. Netflix will reveal The Diplomat series streaming on Netflix starting April 20th, 2023 later this month. Who's interested in watching this?