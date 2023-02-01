Khris Davis is the Famous Boxer in 'Big George Foreman' Movie Trailer

"Now you look like the Michelin Man. This ain't no beauty contest." Sony Pictures has finally unveiled the official trailer for the Big George Foreman movie, formerly called Heart of a Lion. After being delayed from opening last year, this boxing biopic is now to set open in April, and the movie's full title is seriously: Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World. Yowza. The biopic tells the life story and follows the boxing career of the legendary George Foreman. He is a two-time world heavyweight champion and an Olympic gold medalist (and creator of the George Foreman Grill). Directed by acclaimed filmmaker George Tillman Jr., the film stars Khris Davis (seen in Judas and the Black Messiah) as Foreman and it also stars Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker as Foreman's trainer and mentor Doc Broadus. The cast also includes John Magaro, Sonja Sohn, Erica Tazel, Sam Trammell, Deion Smith, Judd Lormand, Al Sapienza, and Sullivan Jones as Muhammad Ali. This looks like a fairly generic biopic, telling a story we've seen many times before of a boxer making a comeback.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for George Tillman Jr.'s Big George Foreman, direct from YouTube:

Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World is based on the remarkable true story of one of the greatest comebacks of all time & the transformational power of second chances. Fueled by an impoverished childhood, George Foreman (Khris Davis) channeled his anger into becoming an Olympic Gold medalist and World Heavyweight Champion, followed by a near-death experience that took him from the boxing ring to the pulpit. But when he sees his community struggling spiritually and financially, Foreman returns to the ring and makes history by reclaiming his title, becoming the oldest and most improbable World Heavyweight Boxing Champion ever. Big George Foreman, formerly known as Heart of a Lion, is directed by American filmmaker George Tillman Jr., director of the films Scenes for the Soul, Soul Food, Men of Honor, Notorious, Faster, The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete, The Longest Ride, and The Hate U Give previously. The screenplay is co-written by Frank Baldwin & George Tillman Jr., from a story by Dan Gordon and Baldwin & Tillman. Sony will debut the Big George Foreman movie in theaters starting on April 28th, 2023 this spring. Looking good? Who's down?