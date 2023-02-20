Kiana Madeira in MMA Lovers Revenge Film 'Perfect Addiction' Trailer

"She's mine – always will be, right?" Prime Video has revealed an official trailer for Perfect Addiction, an intense romantic thriller co-produced by Germany and the US. This actually already opened in Germany on Valentine's Day, but it won't open in the US until later in March - playing theaters here and also on Prime Video for streaming everywhere else. This love triangle revenge thriller is about a successful trainer named Sienna Lane, played by Canadian actress Kiana Madeira. When she discovers that her MMA champion boyfriend has been cheating on her with her own sister, she sets out to get revenge by training the one man capable of dethroning him: his arch-nemesis Kayden. She will take bring down both in the ring and out. How's that for a fun modern romance movie concept? The film also stars Matthew Noszka, Jay DeMerit, Nicholas Duvernay, Ross Butler, Manu Bennett, Poppy Gilbert, and Bree Winslow. This looks a bit ridiculous and extremely cheesy, as expected, but that might be exactly what a few of you are looking for.

Here's the new trailer (+ poster) for Castille Landon's Perfect Addiction, direct from YouTube:

And here's the original German trailer for Castille Landon's Perfect Addiction, also from YouTube:

MMA trainer Sienna Lane (Kiana Madeira) thought she had finally got her perfect life together: A nice apartment, her dream job, and Jax (Matthew Noszka), the love of her life. Jax and Sienna seemed to be the unbreakable couple, moving from strength to strength, as Sienna trained Jax to become the ultimate MMA underground champion. Everything felt perfect … until it wasn’t, when she catches Jax cheating on her with her younger sister. Facing the ultimate betrayal from those closest to her, Sienna decides to set out for revenge, and intends to hit Jax where it hurts the most—in the ring. The perfect opportunity presents itself in the form of underdog Kayden Williams (Ross Butler). Kayden and Sienna soon realize, to achieve their goals, they are going to have to work together to bring down Jax in the MMA ring. But when Sienna and Kayden get closer outside the ring, the path to the champion's title gets just a little more complicated.

Perfect Addiction is directed by American filmmaker Castille Landon, director of Albion: The Enchanted Stallion, Apple of My Eye, Fear of Rain, After We Fell, and After Ever Happy previously. The screenplay is written by Stephanie Sanditz, adapted from the book by Claudia Tan. It's produced by Jeremy Bolt, Robert Kulzer, and Aron Levitz. Perfect Addiction will debut for streaming on Prime Video across Europe (except for Germany/Switzerland/Austria), Canada, Latin America and Caribbean, Australia / NZ, Africa, Southeast Asia on March 24th. It'll also be released in select US theaters starting on March 27th, 2023 this spring.