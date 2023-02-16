TRAILERS

Kick Ass New Trailer for 'Kill Boksoon' Korean Action Movie on Netflix

February 16, 2023
"Your mom is great at what she does." Netflix has revealed a new trailer for a Korean action thriller titled Kill Boksoon launching in March for viewing. This is premiering first at the 2023 Berlin Film Festival this weekend, hence the new trailer dropping now. This seems to be a Korean riff on Kill Bill? Because it looks as badass as that. They will kill. To keep their secrets. A bloody killer-action with style. Jeon Do-yeon stars as Gil Boksoon in this action thriller from director Sung-hyun Byun. At work, she's a renowned assassin. At home, she's a single mom to a teenage daughter. Killing? That's easy. It's parenting that's the hard part. The cast also includes Sul Kyung-gu, Kim Si-A, Esom, & Koo Kyo-hwan. I'm already planning on catching this at Berlinale, but after this trailer, I'm even more excited to watch it on the big screen! This looks like it's going to kick some serious asswith plenty of entertaining fight scenes. It'll be out on Netflix soon after, too.

From Berlinale: "Gil Boksoon leads a double life. She is both the mother of a teenage daughter, whom she is raising on her own, and a legendary professional killer at top-tier killing agency MK Ent. One could even say that she is better at killing people than raising them. But one day, either out of motherly instinct or simply because there are limits to what the ruthless Boksoon is willing to do, she refuses to finish an assignment. In doing so, she herself becomes a target." Kill Boksoon is both written and directed by the Korean filmmaker Sung-hyun Byun, director of the feature films The Beat Goes On, Whatcha Wearin'?, The Merciless, and Kingmaker previously. Produced by Yi Jin-hee. This is premiering first at the 2023 Berlin Film Festival this month. Netflix will debut Kill Boksoon streaming on Netflix starting March 31st, 2023. Who's interested?

