Kids Comedy 'Camp Hideout' Starring Christopher Lloyd Official Trailer

"This whole thing isn't really my scene…" Roadside Attractions has revealed the official trailer for a family comedy called Camp Hideout, directed by Sean Olson (F.R.E.D.I.). and produced by Phillip Glasser (The War with Grandpa) and Jason Brown (Noobz). It's opening in theaters nationwide this September if anyone is curious. After a troubled teen named Noah steals an important game from two big city goons, he hides in a church summer camp and finds he must protect his new found friends at all cost when the goons track him down. Upon arrival at the camp, Noah quickly comes to realize the camp's notorious owner, Falco and his dog Lazaraus, ironically loathe children. Noah and his fellow campers band together to construct a funhouse hideout in the woods, packed with booby traps, zip lines, and bees. The film stars Corbin Bleu, Amanda Leighton, Ethan Drew, Tyler Kowalski, Zion Wyatt, and the iconic Christopher Lloyd. This trailer gives away the entire plot, even showing how they beat the bad guys. Goodness, they spoiled the whole film.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sean Olson's Camp Hideout, direct from Roadside's YouTube:

After troubled teen Noah (Ethan Drew) nearly gets caught stealing a top-secret gadget from some big city thugs, he barely escapes by hiding in a summer camp run by the eccentric Falco (Christopher Lloyd) and counselors Jake (Corbin Bleu) and Selena (Amanda Leighton). While Noah tries to blend in with the rest of the rowdy campers, his crooked partners show up to steal the classified item, now in Noah’s possession. Following a series of wacky and zany events complete with home-made booby traps, will Noah be able to escape the goons and learn something along the way? Camp Hideout is directed by the award-winning TV director Sean Olson, director of many TV movies and other films including The Contractor, The Dog Who Saved Easter/Summer, F.R.E.D.I., and Max Winslow and the House of Secrets previously. The screenplay is written by Kat Olson & C. Neil Davenport and Dave DeBorde. It's produced by Jason Lee Brown, Phillip Glasser, and Brad Goen. Roadside Attractions will release Olson's Camp Hideout comedy in US theaters nationwide starting on September 15th, 2023 coming soon. Is anyone interested in watching? Look fun?