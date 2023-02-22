Kiefer Sutherland in Full Trailer for Conspiracy Series 'Rabbit Hole'

"This is not cops & robbers. The enemy is everywhere… but he can't be seen." Paramount has unveiled the official trailer for a conspiracy thriller series titled Rabbit Hole, starring Kiefer Sutherland. A private espionage operative battles over maintaining democracy in a world constantly at odds. "The deeper you go, the deadlier it gets." This will be premiering at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival next month before launching for viewing on Paramount+ later this March. Sutherland stars as John Weir, an experienced corporate spy adept at deception. A mysterious world-controlling power frames him for murder, and as Weir goes against this power, he finds himself fighting for democracy. The ensemble cast also includes Rob Yang, Charles Dance, Meta Golding, Enid Graham, Jason Butler Harner, Walt Klink, Ishan Davé, and Wendy Makkena. Ohh this definitely got my attention. I'm always down for a good conspiracy thriller, especially one with stakes as intensely vital as this and corporate espionage and lots of mysterious happenings. I'm in.

Here's the official trailer (+ teaser / poster) for Paramount+'s series Rabbit Hole, direct from YouTube:

Nothing is what it seems… when John Weir (Kiefer Sutherland), a master of corporate espionage, finds himself at the center of a shadowy conspiracy. After uncovering a dangerous plot by powerful forces with the ability to control populations and subvert democracy, Weir is framed for murder and put on the run, trying to figure out who and what is real in a reality turned upside down. As a man who deals in mistrust and deception, can John Weir trust a team of unlikely allies to outwit an enemy with deep ties to his past and who's hell bent on using all of our own data against us? Weir must navigate a world of surveillance, misinformation and manipulation to uncover the man at the center of the plot and stop him before it's too late. Rabbit Hole is a series created and directed by filmmakers John Requa & Glenn Ficarra (of the films I Love You Phillip Morris, Crazy Stupid Love, Focus, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot previously) who also recently worked on the "WeCrashed" series. With writing by Requa & Ficarra. And with an episode directed by Daniel Attias. Executive produced by Kiefer Sutherland, Charlie Gogolak, Suzan Bymel, Hunt Baldwin, Requa & Ficarra. Paramount releases Rabbit Hole streaming on Paramount+ starting March 26th, 2023.