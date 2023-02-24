Kiernan Shipka in First Trailer for 'Wildflower' Coming-of-Age Comedy

"My whole life I've been torn between wanting to get away from my parents… and wanting to care for them." Momentum Pics has revealed an official trailer for an indie comedy about family titled Wildflower, which first premiered at last year's Toronto Film Festival. It'll be out to watch in the US starting in March including on VOD. A coming-of-age film that follows Bea from birth to graduation as she navigates life with neurodivergent parents and an extended family who can't quite agree on the best way to help. "Inspired by a true story, Wildflower is powered by Bea’s witty, bewildered voiceover. With its top-notch ensemble cast — which includes Jean Smart and Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver as Bea’s battling grandmothers — the film spills over with compassion, curiosity, and boisterous, unpredictable life." Kiernan Shipka stars as Bea in the film, joined by Dash Mihok, Charlie Plummer, Alexandra Daddario, Brad Garrett, Reid Scott, Erika Alexander, and Samantha Hyde. This seems a bit cliche throughout, but otherwise it looks solid.

Here's the firxst official trailer for Matt Smukler's Wildflower, direct from Momentum's YouTube:

Wildflower is a hilarious big-hearted celebration of family in all its variety, focusing on a young woman named Bea (Kiernan Shipka). A coming-of-age film about growing up too fast and slowing down enough to recognize one's good fortune. Bea feels obliged to take care of her parents. She gets a job doing pool maintenance and, though she is an exceptional student, she ignores the pleas of her high school guidance counsellor to apply to colleges that would take her away from home. Wildflower is directed by filmmaker Matt Smukler, making his first narrative feature after a few shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Jana Savage, from a story by Matt Smukler and Jana Savage; adapted from Smukler's 2020 documentary film. This initially premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival last year. Momentum will debut Wildflower in select US theaters on March 17th, 2023, then on VOD starting March 21st coming soon. Intrigued?