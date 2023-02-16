Killer Final Trailer for 'John Wick: Chapter 4' - Keanu Fights Everyone

"The only way John Wick will ever have freedom, and peace, is in death." Here we go again!! Lionsgate has debuted the second trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4, the next epic sequel in the never-ending John Wick action franchise that launched in 2014. In Chapter 4, continuing after 2019's Parabellum, Wick uncovers a path to defeating the High Table involving his own family. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes. The massive action cast this time features Keanu Reeves back as John, with Donnie Yen and Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins (in a fat suit?!), and Ian McShane back again. The story in this one spans New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin. Chapter 4 hits theaters worldwide starting late March - over a month to go. This looks like it'll be awesome entertainment, with brutal action galore. How is he going to flee the desert?!

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for Chad Stahelski's John Wick: Chapter 4, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first official trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 right here, for even more footage.

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) takes on his most lethal adversaries yet in the upcoming fourth installment of the series. With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin. John Wick: Chapter 4 is directed by American stuntman-turned-filmmaker Chad Stahelski, director of both John Wick and John Wick: Chapter 2 and John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum previously. The screenplay is Michael Finch and Shay Hatten, from characters created by Derek Kolstad. Lionsgate presents, a Thunder Road Films / 87eleven production. Lionsgate will release Chad Stahelski's John Wick: Chapter 4 in theaters nationwide + IMAX starting March 24th, 2022 next year. First impression? Who's ready for more Wick?