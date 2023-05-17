Korean Trapped-on-a-Bridge Creature Feature 'Project Silence' Teaser

"Have you heard of the Silence Project?" CJ Entertainment has revealed a first look teaser trailer for the film Project Silence, a new fantasy disaster thriller / survival creature feature from Korea. The film is premiering at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival this month in the Midnight section, one of their annual Korean thriller picks to show each year. The plot of Project Silence takes place on the bridge connecting Incheon Airport to the mainland, where a bunch of people are desperately fighting for their survival. As the bridge threatens to collapse after an accident, an "unknown beast" is unleashed. That's all the short synopsis says - though this teaser hints that the "beast" is really multiple beasts. They're dogs? Perhaps manufactured super killer dogs? The ensemble cast features Lee Sun Kyun, Ju Ji Hoon, Kim Hie Won, Moon Sung Geun, Ye Su Jeong, Kim Tae Woo, Park Hee Von, Park Ju Hyun, and Kim Su An. It's funny that they combine a bridge collapse disaster movie with a creature future horror concept with these crazy dogs. Huh.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Tae-gon Kim's Project Silence, direct from YouTube:

A story of people struggling to survive against an unexpected threat while trapped in the Airport Bridge on the verge of collapse, in thick fog where it’s impossible to see even an inch ahead. Project Silence, also known as Talchul: Project Silence or Silence or 탈출 in Korean, is directed by Korean filmmaker Tae-gon Kim, director of the films The Pot, Hwan-sang-geuk-jang, The Sunshine Boys, and Familyhood previously. The screenplay is written by Tae-gon Kim, Yong-hwa Kim, and Joo-Suk Park. It's produced by Yong-hwa Kim. The film is premiering soon at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in France - it's playing in the Midnight Screenings section this month. No other release dates are set yet, including in South Korea - it's expected to open sometime later this year. Stay tuned for more updates on Project Silence. First impression? Who's intrigued?