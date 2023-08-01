Laura Marano Must Pick in Interactive RomCom 'Choose Love' Trailer

"I'm asking you to take a leap of faith with me." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for "interactive" romantic comedy from Netflix titled Choose Love. This is obviously exactly what you'd expect them to make one day - a love story where a young woman has to choose between three different men, but this time the viewer gets to pick in an "interactive" experience. Netflix has been testing this ever since the Bandersnatch episode of "Black Mirror". Cami Conway has it all, the perfect job and boyfriend but she feels that something is missing, and that feeling begins to grow when she meets the musician Rex, and an old love returns to her life. What she chooses depends wholly on you, the viewer. But be careful! Things don’t always play out like you think! Of course, there's scripted endings based on each one. The movie stars Laura Marano, Avan Jogia, Jordi Webber, and Scott Michael Foster. If you're curious how this love experiment works out, it'll be out on Netflix at the end of August. It still looks as ridiculously cheesy as every other romcom before.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Stuart McDonald's Choose Love, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Cami Conway (Laura Marano) has it all. She’s got the job she wants (recording engineer) and is headed towards engagement, marriage and kids with her wonderful boyfriend, Paul (Scott Michael Foster). And yet. She feels something is missing. Is it just FOMO and the fear of commitment that goes with it? Or is she actually missing out on something else, perhaps the abandoned singing career she once dreamed of? And is Paul the love of her life? What if it’s Rex Galier (Avan Jogia), the sexy British rock star, who walks into her studio and becomes irrepressibly smitten? Or could it be Jack Menna (Jordi Webber), her first love, "the one that got away", the idealistic world traveler, who returns home ready to rekindle their youthful passion? Cami faces a kaleidoscope of tempting but tough choices: from ethical dilemmas to the frivolous "Truth or Dare." What she chooses depends wholly on you, the viewer. But be careful what you wish for…!

Choose Love is directed by Australian filmmaker Stuart McDonald, of the films Stranded, Oddball, and A Perfect Pairing previously, plus lots of TV work including eps of "Playing House", "Wrecked", "Speechless", and "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" most recently. The screenplay is written by Josann McGibbon. It's produced by Robyn Snyder and Deborah Evans, Mel Turner, Axel Paton, Josann McGibbon. Netflix debuts McDonald's Choose Love film streaming on Netflix starting August 31st, 2023 coming soon. Who's interested in this?