Lauren Biazzo Wants Revenge in Religious Thriller 'The Nomad' Trailer

"His life is not yours to take!" She wants that revenge anyway. An official trailer has debuted for a film titled The Nomad, made by NYC-based filmmaker Daniel Diosdado. There's not much else worthwhile featuring this week in terms of new movie trailers, hence why this is being posted. Doesn't look so good. When a reporter filming a story about an atheist serial killer targeting the city's priests comes face to face with the killer, she must choose between turning him in and breaking the news… or perhaps directing him towards her abusive father and wrapping up her own story. The Nomad stars Lauren Biazzo, Dietrich Teschner, Vanessa Calderón, Anthony Goss, and Marianne Goodell. This looks like more faith-based nonsense filmmaking, covering up intense religious propaganda with a generic thriller story about a killer. Have fun.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Daniel Diosdado's The Nomad, direct from YouTube:

When a reporter named Leah (Lauren Biazzo) filming a story about an atheist serial killer targeting the city’s priests comes face to face with the killer, she must choose between turning him in and finishing the story … or directing him towards her abusive father and finishing her own. The Nomad is both written and directed by the Spanish producer / filmmaker Daniel Diosdado, director of the films Sesión, La Reina de Tapas, and Este Amor es de Otro Planeta previously, plus many other short films. It's produced by Daniel Diosdado, Scott Martin, Ezekiel Montes, Jack Sheehan, and Michael Thomas Slifkin. It was winner of Best Producer at the LA Independent Film Festival in 2022 - and will be skipping theaters entirely. Diosdado's The Nomad will debut direct-to-VOD starting on February 14th, 2023 this winter. Does it look any good?