Laurent Lafitte is Bernard Tapie in French Mini-Series 'Class Act' Trailer

"You forgot one thing. I'm indestructible." Netflix has revealed the trailer for the French streaming series Class Act, which is the offical English name. The original French title is Tapie, which is the name of the person this biopic series is about, but he might not be that well recognized outside of France. A relentlessly ambitious working-class man becomes one of France's most controversial public figures in this fictionalized biopic about Bernard Tapie, starring César nominee Laurent Lafitte. "It revisits the origins of the Tapie phenomenon, who didn’t start off quite so well, between a career in music cut short, small business issues, meeting Dominique, and his difficult relationship with his parents… In all this, his relentless determination, carried by a completely possessed performance by Lafitte." The cast includes Joséphine Japy, Ophélia Kolb, Ivan Murphy, Antoine Reinartz, Hakim Jemili, Camille Chamoux, and Fabrice Luchini. Looks like France's version of the businessman's rise & fall story. "It's the people against the Parisian elite."

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's series Class Act (aka Tapie), direct from YouTube:

So how did a relentlessly ambitious working-class man become one of France's most controversial public figures? Tapie is a mini-series that traces the romantic destiny of an extraordinary character, Bernard Tapie (Laurent Lafitte), one of the most iconic and controversial French public figures. Throughout the seven episodes, Laurent Lafitte will step into the shoes of Bernard Tapie, exploring his rise and fall. Class Act, originally known as Tapie in French, is a new series created and written by French storytellers Olivier Demangel (writer on Learn by Heart, Rattrapage, Atlantics, Father & Soldier, November, and "Baron Noir") and Tristan Séguéla (director of "Destination One", The Adulteen, Rattrapage, A Good Doctor), both of whom worked on the concert comedy film Rattrapage previously. The episodes are directed by Tristan Séguéla. Produced by Bruno Nahon and Unité. Netflix will debut the Class Act series streaming on Netflix worldwide starting September 13th, 2023 this fall. Looking good? Who's interested in watching?