Legendary Reveals 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' Arriving 2024

Get ready for another epic battle in 2024!! Legendary has announced the title for the next new Godzilla vs Kong movie, arriving in 2024. The new title is Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, once again directed by filmmaker Adam Wingard. It's a sequel to 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong, which opened during the pandemic but was still one of WB's biggest hits that year. This next one is set to open in theaters everywhere starting on March 15th, 2024 - just under one year from now. There's nothing else schedule for that same day yet – however A Quiet Place: Day One opens the week before, and Disney's Snow White opens the week after, with Bong Joon-ho's sci-fi Mickey 17 opening two weeks later. Already sounds like an exciting March 2024 line-up! The video below contains no footage, just a quick title reveal to begin the hype as we countdown the months until this hits theaters. Godzilla vs Kong was a blast!! I'm super excited to see this series continue.

Here's the title announcement video for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, direct from YouTube:

"The Monsterverse continues." This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, formerly called just Godzilla and Kong, is once again directed by Adam Wingard, director of the films A Horrible Way to Die, You're Next, The Guest, Blair Witch, Death Note, and Godzilla vs. Kong previously. The new cast features Dan Stevens, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Rachel House, and Alex Ferns. Stay tuned for more updates. Legendary's epic sequel Godzilla x Kong opens in theaters on March 15th, 2024 next year.