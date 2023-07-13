Leighton Meester & Adam Brody in 'River Wild' Remake Official Trailer

"Don't look back - just run!" Surprise - another remake coming our way! Universal Home Entertainment has revealed an official trailer for a remake of the fun 90s river thriller The River Wild, this new one directed by Ben Ketai (of 30 Days of Night: Dark Days, Beneath, "StartUp"). It may not come as a surprise they're dumping this one direct-to-video in just a few weeks, without much buzz at all. The original film from 1994, starring Meryl Streep & David Strathairn, is a cheesy but actually a pretty solid adventure thriller with some good twists in it (I remember seeing it in theaters and also renting it on VHS after). 2023's The River Wild follows a pair of siblings who love but distrust each other as they embark on a white-water rafting trip with a small group. One of their old friends from growing up, who also joins them, turns out to be more dangerous than he appears. Stuck in the rapids, their adventure soon turns into a fight for survival. Starring Leighton Meester, Taran Killam, Olivia Swann, Eve Connolly, and Adam Brody. This looks as cheesy as the original, and Brody does look as disturbingly wicked as Kevin Bacon. If you're intrigued, check it out below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ben Ketai's remake of The River Wild, direct from YouTube:

Joey (Leighton Meester) fears there could be trouble ahead after her brother Gray (Taran Killam) invites Trevor (Adam Brody), a childhood friend with a troubled past, on their whitewater rafting adventure with two other tourists. Once they become stranded in raging rapids, the thrill-seeking trip quickly turns from exciting to utterly terrifying as the rafters are trapped in a desperate fight for their lives, all the while someone seems intent on sabotage to ensure shocking secrets stay buried. To survive the wild river, Joey will have to face her fears, and everyone will have to develop killer instincts before they're torn apart by deception aboard the raft, or by the waters wreaking havoc all around them. The River Wild is directed by American writer / producer / filmmaker Ben Ketai, director of 30 Days of Night: Dark Days, Beneath, and also the TV series "Chosen", "Quantum Break", and "StartUp" previously. The screenplay is by Ben Ketai and Mike Nguyen Le, from a story by Denis O'Neill. Based on the original movie The River Wild (1994) by Denis O'Neill. It's produced by Ogden Gavanski, Anne-Marie Roberge, & Daniel Kresmery. Universal debuts Ketai's The River Wild direct-to-VOD / Blu-ray starting on August 1st, 2023. Anyone want to watch this?