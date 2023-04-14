Leslie Uggams Takes Over a Company in Comedy 'Dotty & Soul' Trailer

"He Got Canceled, She Got Promoted." Quiver Dist. has revealed an official trailer for an indie comedy titled Dotty & Soul, marking the feature directorial debut of Australian actor / writer Adam Saunders. It's now set to launch on VOD this May if anyone is curious. A hot shot entrepreneur gets into social meida trobule with a prblematic costume. So he comes up with a plan: he will hire a 71 year old snack cart vendor, Dotty, to pose as his company's figurehead, with Ethan still managing from the wings. But when Dotty decides to no longer play the straw man, and starts expressing opinions of her own - everything changes. A throwback comedy thematically reminiscent of Trading Places, but firmly entrenched within the social media world of today, Dotty & Soul is a hilarious examination of authenticity, and how far any of us will go in our quest to become who we were always meant to be. The film stars Adam Saunders as Ethan and legendary actress Leslie Uggams as Dotty, David Koechner, Margot Bingham, M. Emmet Walsh. Looks like good fun.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Adam Saunders' Dotty & Soul, direct from YouTube:

Hot shot entrepreneur Ethan Cox (Saunders) appears poised to sell his self-driving car company and make his investors filthy rich. But when his problematic Halloween costume gets tweeted, the ensuing social media firestorm nearly ends Ethan's career. Desperate to figure out a way forward, Ethan hatches a plan: he will hire a 71 year old snack cart vendor, Dotty, to pose as his company's figurehead, with Ethan still managing from behind the wings. But when Dotty decides to no longer play the straw man, and starts expressing opinions of her own - everything changes for the both of them. Dotty & Soul is both written and directed by Australian writer / actor / filmmaker Adam Saunders, now making his first feature film after directing the "Mansplaining" series previously, and producing numerous other indies. Produced by Avril Z. Speaks and Adam Saunders. This initially premiered at the 2022 San Diego Film Festival last year. Quiver will debut Dotty & Soul direct-to-VOD in the US starting on May 19th, 2023 coming soon. Worth a watch?