Letitia Wright in Western Action Thriller 'Surrounded' Official Trailer

"I had to learn as a Black woman living in this damn White world, that I gotta work 3 times as hard to get 1/5th of what I deserve." MGM Studios has revealed an official trailer for Surrounded, a western thriller from filmmaker Anthony Mandler. This is arriving to watch on VOD / digital for streaming in June this summer - it's skipping theaters unfortunately. I'd watch it on the big screen. The Wild West has never seen a force like Moses "Mo" Washington. Former Buffalo Soldier Mo Washington travels West to lay claim on a gold mine. After her stagecoach is ambushed, Mo is tasked with holding a dangerous outlaw captive and must survive the day when the bandit's gang tries to free him. Letitia Wright stars as Mo Washington, with Jamie Bell as Tommy Walsh ("the outlaw"), Michael K. Williams (in one of his final roles - filmed before he passed away in 2021), Jeffrey Donovan, and Brett Gelman. This looks pretty dang good, some slick shots in here along with some great dialogue and powerful performances. Definitely got my attention.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Anthony Mandler's Surrounded, direct from YouTube:

Five years after the Civil War, freedwoman and former Buffalo Soldier Moses “Mo” Washington (Letitia Wright) travels west to lay claim on a gold mine disguised as a man after her stagecoach is ambushed by a group of murderous thieves, Mo is forced to hold legendary outlaw Tommy Walsh captive while the remaining surviving passengers seek out help. Surrounded is directed by American filmmaker Anthony Mandler, director of the film Monster previously, and the concert doc Happiness Continues, plus tons of other music videos. The screenplay is by Andrew Pagana and Justin Thomas. Produced by Jason Michael Berman, Aaron L. Gilbert, Derek Iger, Anthony Mandler, Ade O'Adesina, & Letitia Wright. MGM will debut Surrounded direct-to-VOD / digital for viewing starting on June 20th, 2023 this summer. Who's down?