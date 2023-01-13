Liam Neeson is Marlowe in 1930s Noir Crime Thriller 'Marlowe' Trailer

Off to solve another mystery. Open Road Films has revealed an official trailer for a film titled Marlowe, a gripping noir crime thriller set in late 30s Los Angeles. It's opening in US theaters in February after initially premiering at the San Sebastian Film Festival last year in the fall. The classic noir plot follows a brooding, down on his luck detective who is hired to find the ex-lover of a glamorous heiress. He soon discovers that underneath the missing man's disappearance lies a web of corruption that puts him right in the crosshairs of several of the city's richest, and most dangerous constituents. Liam Neeson stars as the detective Philip Marlowe, who's also joined by Diane Kruger, Jessica Lange, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Ian Hart, Colm Meaney, Danny Huston, and Alan Cumming. This looks like a clever, captivating noir yarn with an old timey Neeson having fun romping around all the sunny streets of old Los Angeles. Have a look below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Neil Jordan's Marlowe, direct from Open Road's YouTube:

Marlowe, a gripping noir crime thriller set in late 1930’s Los Angeles, centers around a street-wise, down on his luck detective; Philip Marlowe (Liam Neeson), who's hired to find the ex-lover of glamorous heiress Clare Cavendish (Diane Kruger), daughter of a famous movie star (Jessica Lange). The disappearance unearths a web of lies, and soon Marlowe is involved in a dangerous, deadly investigation where everyone involved has something to hide. Marlowe is directed by acclaimed Irish filmmaker Neil Jordan, director of films including Mona Lisa, The Crying Game, Interview with the Vampire, Michael Collins, The End of the Affair, The Good Thief, Breakfast on Pluto, The Brave One, Ondine, Byzantium, and Greta previously, plus the series "The Borgias". The screenplay is written by William Monahan (also of The Departed, Body of Lies, Edge of Darkness, London Boulevard, and The Tender Bar), based on the novel by John Banville & Raymond Chandler. This initially premiered at the 2022 San Sebastian and Zurich Film Festivals last year. Open Road will debut Marlowe in select US theaters starting February 15th, 2023 this winter. Who's in?