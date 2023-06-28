Liam Neeson Must Keep Driving in Action Thriller 'Retribution' Trailer

"A lot of people are worried about you… You've got everybody's attention, Matt." Roadside Attractions + Lionsgate have revealed the official trailer for Retribution, the next new Liam Neeson action thriller out this year. Arriving in theaters nationwide at the end of August - just a few months wait! Neeson stars in Retribution, an immersive ticking clock thriller strapping audiences in for a high-octane ride of redemption and revenge. A bank executive receives a bomb threat while driving his children to school that his car will explode if they stop and get out. A Hollywood remake of the 2015 Spanish film El Desconocido. Neeson stars as Matt Truner, with the full cast including Noma Dumezweni, Lilly Aspell, Jack Champion (he also plays Spider in Avatar 2!!), Embeth Davidtz, and Matthew Modine. This is kind of like Speed, but with a few different twists. It's also set in Berlin, which they never really mention at all during this trailer… Huh.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Nimród Antal's Retribution, from Lionsgate's YouTube:

And here's an alternate international trailer (+ poster) for Nimród Antal's Retribution, on YouTube:

When a mysterious caller puts a bomb under his car seat, Matt Turner (Liam Neeson) begins a high-speed chase across the city to complete a specific series of tasks. With his kids trapped in the back seat and a bomb that will explode if they get out of the car, a normal commute becomes a twisted game of life or death as Matt follows the stranger’s increasingly dangerous instructions in a race against time to save his family. Retribution is directed by the Hungarian-American filmmaker Nimród Antal, of the films Control, Vacancy, Armored, Predators, Metallica Through the Never, and The Whiskey Bandit previously, plus eps of "Stranger Things" and "Servant". The screenplay is written by Andrew Baldwin, Christopher Salmanpour, and Ward Parry. Adapted from the original screenplay by Alberto Marini for the film El Desconocido (2015). Lionsgate will debut Antal's Retribution in theaters nationwide on August 25th, 2023 later this summer.