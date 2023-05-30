Lily-Rose Depp & Rachel Sennott in Wild Final Trailer for HBO's 'The Idol'

"You're not a human being. You're a star." HBO has revealed the fifth trailer and final official trailer for the streaming series The Idol, the controversial new sex-filled story from "Euphoria's" Sam Levinson (also of Assassination Nation, Malcolm & Marie). The sultry series about our sex-obsessed culture is also co-created by the famous Canadian singer / rapper The Weeknd, who is an exec producer and co-star. Set against the backdrop of the music industry, the series focuses on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who begins a relationship with the rising pop idol. This recently premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, and despite the premiere getting tons of buzz, critics savaged the first episodes in their early reviews. Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye (aka The Weeknd) star in The Idol, with Troye Sivan, Debby Ryan, Rachel Sennott, Steve Zissis, Hari Nef, Dan Levy, Jennie Kim (of Blackpink), Eli Roth, Moses Sumney, & Juliebeth Gonzalez. Looks like it might end up being really good, or really bad. Only one way to find out.

Here's the fifth & final trailer (+ poster) for Sam Levinson & The Weeknd's series The Idol, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the initial teaser for Sam Levinson's The Idol series here, and second + third teasers here.

Co-starring Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd), The Idol follows a female pop singer as she becomes romantically involved with a Los Angeles club owner who's also a cult leader. Teasing drug-fueled hookup scenes, intense dance rehearsals, and lots of power moves, the trailer claims the show is "the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood." The Idol is a new HBO series created by The Weeknd and Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson. Featuring episodes directed by Sam Levinson (creator of "Euphoria", director of the films Another Happy Day, Assassination Nation, and Malcolm & Marie previously). With additional writing by Joe Epstein and Mary Laws. Executive produced by Joe Epstein, Reza Fahim, Aaron L. Gilbert, Sam Levinson, Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen, The Weeknd, Nick Hall, and Sara E. White. Developed by A24, BRON Studios, and HBO Ent. This is premiering first at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May. HBO will debut The Idol series streaming on Max starting on June 2nd, 2023 this summer. Still looking good?