Listen Closely: 'The Sounds of Christopher Nolan' Supercut of Sound FX

Now playing in theaters is Oppenheimer, the 12th movie from the iconic filmmaker Christopher Nolan. In honor of the movie's release worldwide, editor Luís Azevedo has created a new supercut video called The Sounds of Christopher Nolan - also known as "Hearing Nolan". The two-minute video features nothing but sound FX shots from Nolan's movies, all 12 of them he has made so far, edited together to show us how important sound design is. It's a mesmerizing watch, even without any dialogue. Our own critic MSB talked about the outstanding sound work in his Oppenheimer review from yesterday: "In the first few seconds, I could feel the ground shaking, my body vibrating, and my heart pounding." It's so integral to the cinematic experience. There's also a really beautiful moment in this video of silence, reiterating how important silence is in the right scenes. And yes there's a riveting moment of silence in Oppenheimer as well. Listen in below.

This video was commissioned by movie magazine Little White Lies - "A supercut of sound effects from the films of Christopher Nolan." This latest supercut creation was edited & created by Portuguese filmmaker / editor Luís Azevedo - made for the LWL YouTube channel. For more of his videos, follow him on Twitter @LuisAFAzevedo. You can view more of his work: Women in Film 2020 retrospective, and What Makes a Great Film Company Logo?, or watch his The Vega Brothers - A Fake Tarantino Movie trailer, and finally the Transformation of Jack Nicholson. With footage from all 12 of Christopher Nolan's movies: Following (1998), Memento (2000), Insomnia (2002), Batman Begins (2005), The Prestige (2006), The Dark Knight (2008), Inception (2010), The Dark Knight Rises (2012), Interstellar (2014), Dunkirk (2017), Tenet (2020), and Oppenheimer (2023). To learn from more video essays, click here. Which Nolan movie is your favorite?