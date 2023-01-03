Listen to Alex Chatting About Movies on 'The Cinematique' Podcast

Let's talk about movies! I recently recorded a podcast episode with a new friend from Twitter named Reece Beaumont (follow him @ReosPositivePOV). Based in London, Reece (aka "Reo") is a die hard film lover just like me, who also recently launched a movie website called The Cinematique. Along with the website, he's launching a new podcast series also called "The Cinematique", chatting about all things movies and the movie industry with any guests he can get on for an episode. It was an honor to be Reece's very first guest on the podcast, which is now out to listen to if anyone is interested. I'm happy to support Reece, and it's always fun to chat about movies. This podcast was more of an interview, where I discuss running FirstShowing and some of my experiences in the industry, working as a critic, and much more. Listen in now if you're curious.

Links for the episode via The Cinematique: "In the very first episode of The Cinematique Podcast, Reece is joined by Alex Billington, the founder of Firstshowing.net as they discuss everything and all things film." Since we don't have any podcasts ongoing on FS at the moment, I'm always happy to join other podcasts as a guest for chats about anything. I'm glad Reece asked me to join him and talk about my work running this site. We originally launched in 2006, this will be our 17th year and I'm still doing my best to keep it going. I always enjoy talking about movies and going to the movies and attending film festivals and everything else related to the film industry. Thanks to Reece for inviting me, and I hope FS readers will give his site a look. As usual, I'm @firstshowing on Twitter and @firstshowing on Letterboxd - always watching more and more.