Lizzy Caplan & Joshua Jackson in 'Fatal Attraction' Series Full Trailer

"I didn't think this is what we were doing?" "What were we doing?" Paramount has debuted the full-length trailer for the new Fatal Attraction series arriving later in April. Described as a "fresh take" on the 1987 erotic thriller film of the same name that starred Michael Douglas and Glenn Close. “In the film, Alex is the villain of the story, and Dan is the hero and there is no gray area,” Caplan states. This Paramount+ series is a "deep-dive" reimagining of the classic 80's thriller, twisting things around, but also exploring the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control. Joshua Jackson & Lizzy Caplan star in Fatal Attraction, with Amanda Peet, Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss, Reno Wilson, Brian Goodman, Wanda De Jesus, and Jessica Harper. This has some spicy scenes and hints at the twists & turns in this version, and it looks quite sultry.

"Some lines can never be uncrossed." An affair takes a volatile turn when the woman refuses to allow the married man to put an end to the affair. The new 2023 series explores the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control. Fatal Attraction is a series created by & written for TV by writers Alexandra Cunningham and Kevin J. Hynes. Episodes directed by Silver Tree ("Suits", "Shameless", "You", "The Flight Attendant") and Pete Chatmon ("Always Sunny in Philadelphia", "Black-ish", "Grey's Anatomy", "The Flight Attendant"). Based on the original film Fatal Attraction written by James Dearden. It's executive produced by Alexandra Cunningham, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Kevin J. Hynes, Stanley R. Jaffe, Sherry Lansing, and Silver Tree. Made by Amblin Television, Nutmegger, and Justkill Productions. Paramount debuts the Fatal Attraction series streaming on Paramount+ starting on April 30th, 2023 coming later this month. Who's into this?