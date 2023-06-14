Lizzy Caplan & Woody Norman in Creepy Horror Film 'Cobweb' Trailer

"This is an old house… there's bound to be bumps in the night." Lionsgate has revealed an official trailer for a horror movie called Cobweb, dropping right in the middle of the summer in late July. They're hoping this will be another big horror hit in the summer box office. Not to be confused with the new Korean film by Kim Jee-woon also titled Cobweb, which recently premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. They're two very different projects. The Blacklist screenplay for this horror is about an 8-year-old boy, Peter, who is plagued by a mysterious, constant tapping from inside his bedroom wall — noises which his parents insist are all in his imagination. The kid is played by Woody Norman, who also starred in C'mon C'mon. Lizzy Caplan & Antony Starr plays his parents, with a cast also including Cleopatra Coleman. This gets super freaky in the last few seconds of the trailer, with some intriguing WTF shots that make it seem even scarier. Tap, tap.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Samuel Bodin's Cobweb, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

Eight-year-old Peter is plagued by a mysterious, constant tap, tap from inside his bedroom wall – a tapping that his parents insist is all in his imagination. As Peter's fear intensifies, he believes that his parents, Carol & Mark, could be hiding a terrible, dangerous secret and questions their trust. And for a child, what could be more frightening than that? Cobweb is directed by up-and-coming writer / filmmaker Samuel Bodin, making his feature directorial debut, after directing for the TV series "Lazy Company - Band of Losers", "T.A.N.K", and "Marianne" previously, plus a few other shorts. The screenplay is written by Chris Thomas Devlin. Produced by Roy Lee, Andrew Childs, Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen, James Weaver, and Josh Fagen. Lionsgate will debut Bodin's Cobweb in theaters nationwide on July 21st, 2023 this summer.