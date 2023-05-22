Lovely Full Trailer for 'The Miracle Club' Movie Featuring Laura Linney

"What do you want to be going to Lourdes for anyway?" Sony Classics has debuted their full official US trailer for an Irish dramedy titled The Miracle Club, the latest from Irish filmmaker Thaddeus O'Sullivan. This is premiering at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival before it opens in select theaters this July. It looks like good fun! There's just one dream for the women of Ballygar to taste freedom and escape the gauntlet of domestic life: to win a pilgrimage to the sacred French town of Lourdes (see on Google Maps). Lourdes, a picturesque French town and a place of miracles, a magnet for 6 million visitors each year from across the globe. Have you ever been? With a little benevolent interference from their local priest, close friends Lily, Eileen and Dolly, who are funny, messy, flawed, and vocal, get their ticket to go on the humorous, blissful, and exhilarating journey of a lifetime. The film stars Laura Linney, Maggie Smith, Kathy Bates, Agnes O'Casey, with Stephen Rea. This will likely play better with your parents - but still worth a look anyway.

Here's the main official trailer for Thaddeus O'Sullivan's The Miracle Club

You can rewatch the teaser trailer for O'Sullivan's The Miracle Club

Ballygar, Ireland, in the year 1967: a boisterous hard-knocks community in outer Dublin that marches to its own beat – frenzied, fast and loose – and yet also deeply soulful; rooted in traditions of loyalty, faith & togetherness. And the opportunity to rise above one's daily struggles is frankly a pipe dream, especially for women. There's just one dream for the women of Ballygar to taste freedom and escape the gauntlet of domestic life: to win a pilgrimage to the sacred French town of Lourdes. The Miracle Club is directed by the Irish cinematographer / filmmaker Thaddeus O'Sullivan, director of many films including December Bride, Nothing Personal, Ordinary Decent Criminal, The Heart of Me, Stella Days, and Citizen Lane, plus plenty of other TV work previously. The screenplay is written by Joshua D. Maurer, Timothy Prager, and Jimmy Smallhorne. It's produced by Larry Bass, Chris Curling, Aaron Farrell, John P Gleeson, Joshua D. Maurer, Oisín O'Neill, and Alixandre Witlin. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Sony Classics debuts The Miracle Club in select US theaters starting July 14th, 2023 this summer.