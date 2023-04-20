Low Budget Gross Horror Film from the UK - 'Cannibal Cabin' Trailer

"None of you seem concerned." "What is wrong with you people?!" Lionsgate has debuted an official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled Cannibal Cabin, from an indie genre filmmaker named Louisa Warren. The super low budget horror is "loosely based on real events," mainly telling yet another crazy story of weird cannibal people. As inspired by Texas Chain Saw Massacre and other much better horror from the past. A group of 20 somethings head to a secret rave deep in the valley. When their route is detoured they have no choice but to venture into the unknown. When they come across a derelict aqua park, they soon realize what they thought was their rescue turns out to be the very heart of the Cannibals lair. Starring Mia Lacostena, Richard Summers-Calvert, Harvey Almond, and Jane Buckle. Everything about this looks bad, from the cringe acting to the digital shots to the mediocre bad guys. You might want to stay away from this cabin.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Louisa Warren's Cannibal Cabin, from Lionsgate's YouTube:

In this unique and gripping horror tale, a rollicking road trip turns into a terrifying bloodbath. When a mysterious woman tells five young people about a secret music festival in the countryside, they join her, only to get lost en route. Their troubles continue when they have car problems, forcing them to hole up in a lakeside cabin. As the strange, savage locals quietly stalk, attack, and devour the travelers one by one, the survivors begin to suspect that their arrival here was no accident. Cannibal Cabin, originally known as Cannibal Lake, is directed by British actress / producer / filmmaker Louisa Warren, director of tons of other indie genre films including Bride of Scarecrow, Tooth Fairy 1 - 3, Scarecrow's Revenge, Cyber Bride, Virtual Death Match, The Mermaid's Curse, and Conjuring the Plastic Surgeon previously. The screenplay is by Charley McDougall. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Lionsgate will release Cannibal Cabin direct-to-VOD in the US starting on June 13th, 2023 this summer. Anyone?