Low Budget Time Travel Thriller 'Breaking Infinity' UK Trailer + Poster

"There's no future here. Just one, long spiral into forever…" Elli Films, Unfolding Entertainment and Mind Engagement Productions have debuted the first official trailer for a British indie sci-fi film titled Breaking Infinity. It recently premiered at the Boston Sci-Fi Film Festival, where it won Best Director, and will open in UK theaters this June in the summer. Sounds like it could be good. Liam is a scientific researcher who has been "unstuck in time", who must visit the ancient past and distant future. As his jumps through time get more extreme, he is guided to the future by a mysterious old man where he witnesses the end of the world that he may have caused. The sci-fi thriller stars Neil Bishop, Zoe Cunningham, Martin Bishop, Zed Josef, and Jonny Phillips. "We're thrilled that audiences will get the opportunity to see Breaking Infinity on the big screen where it belongs!" It looks like they're going for another modern take on Primer, utilizing complex puzzle-solving over visual spectacle, though this involves the apocalypse. Might end up being good.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Marianna Dean's Breaking Infinity, direct from YouTube:

Breaking Infinity is a time-bending thriller about Liam, a research scientist who has become unstuck in time. The only people Liam can count on for help are the doctor treating him, Emma, who's convinced he's suffering from delusions, and his lab assistant Garret. As Liam's episodes become more intense, and his jumps through time more extreme, Liam travels from the distant past where he's guided by a mysterious Old Man, to the future where he witnesses the end of the world – an apocalypse he might have caused. Breaking Infinity is directed by filmmaker Marianna Dean, making her first feature film after directing episodes of "Hollyoaks" and "Emmerdale Farm", plus a few short films. The screenplay is written by David Trotti. Produced by Zoe Cunningham, Marianna Dean, Paul Desira, David Trotti. This recently premiered at the 2023 Boston Sci Fi Film Festival. Breaking Infinity will debut in UK cinemas starting June 1st, 2023, launching on VOD in July. No US release date is set - stay tuned. For more info, visit the film's official site.