Lucas Till & Ruby Rose in Elite Assassins Film 'The Collective' Trailer

"Found ’em! I'll send some guys…" Quiver Distribution has unveiled an official trailer for The Collective, a new action thriller from filmmaker Tom DeNucci (of Arlo: The Burping Pig, Johnny & Clyde). This is yet another of these junk action films, with a similar plot to so many others - involving hitmen and traffickers and taking out the "bad guys". A young recruit to a mysterious agency finds himself going rogue on his first assignment, tracking down a dangerous group of "untouchable" human traffickers. The Collective charts the story of a group of righteous assassins who take aim at a human trafficking ring that's backed by a network of billionaires. Lucas Till stars as Sam Alexander, a "rookie assassin", joined by Ruby Rose, Mercedes Varnado, Paul Ben-Victor, Tyrese Gibson, John Fiore, Levon Panek, plus Don Johnson as their leader. This looks as uninteresting and derivative as anything can, even the action. Will anyone even watch?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Tom DeNucci's The Collective, direct from Quiver's YouTube:

A group of righteous assassins called The Collective take aim at a highly sophisticated human trafficking ring backed by a network of untouchable billionaires. With their backs against the wall, The Collective has no choice but to put their most important mission in the hands of rookie assassin Sam Alexander (Till). The Collective is directed by the American actor / filmmaker Tom DeNucci, director of Army of the Damned, Almost Mercy, Arlo: The Burping Pig, Saving Christmas, Vault, The Mick and the Trick, and Johnny & Clyde previously, and the doc My Father Muhammad Ali. The screenplay is written by Jason James and Matthew Rogers. It's produced by Jordan Beckerman, Jordan Yale Levine, and Richard Switzer. Quiver will debut DeNucci's The Collective in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 4th, 2023. Look any good?