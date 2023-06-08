Lucía & María José Take Down the Town in 'Everyone Will Burn' Trailer

"It's not just a lullaby. It's a prophecy… and omen." Drafthouse Films posted their official US trailer for a Spanish horror thriller film titled Everyone Will Burn, originally called Y Todos Arderán in Spanish. This played at the Alamo Drafthouse's Fantastic Fest last fall and the same trailer originally debuted back then, but with Drafthouse Films finally opening this in theaters this summer it's time to give it another look. In a small village in Leon, María José prepares to end her life after failing to get over the death of her son. Everything changes when she is visited by Lucía, a strange little girl who might just be connected to a local legend about the apocalypse. That's quite an enticing pitch! Macarena Gómez and Sofía García co-star as María José and Lucía, along with Rodolfo Sancho, Ana Milán, Rubén Ochandiano, and Germán Torres. This looks pretty gnarly, stay away from this kid or she'll F you up! The last shot is a banger, damn.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for David Hebrero's Everyone Will Burn, direct from YouTube:

In a small village in Leon, Spain, María José (Macarena Gomez) prepares to end her life after failing to get over the suicide of her bullied son years before. Everything changes when she gets a visit from Lucía, a strange little girl who could be connected to a local legend about stopping an impending apocalypse. With the enigmatic girl by her side, María José faces the corrupt community, overloaded with sadistic secrets and immoral lies. Everybody Will Burn, originally known as Y Todos Arderán in Spanish, is directed by Spanish cinematographer / filmmaker David Hebrero, his second feature film after Dulcinea as well as many other short films previously. The screenplay is written by David Hebrero and Javier Kiran. This first premiered at the 2021 Sitges Film Festival, and it also played Fantastic Fest in 2022. Drafthouse Films will debut Everyone Will Burn in select US theaters starting this summer - stay tuned for info. Who's interested?