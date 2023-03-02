Luke Wilson & Dolph Lundgren in Action Film 'The Best Man' Trailer

"What are your daughter's lives worth to you?" Saban Films has launched an official trailer for an action thriller titled The Best Man, which is a bit of a goofy name for an intense action flick this. But maybe that will help make it stand out? Or not… In this gun-filled thriller, mercenaries seize control of a remote resort hotel during a wedding. It's now up to the best man, the groom and their drunken best friend to stop the terrorists and save the hostages. That pitch sounds like it's Die Hard meets The Hangover, but this trailer doesn't look like either of those at all. The Best Man stars Brendan Fehr, Nicky Whelan, Scout Taylor-Compton, Scott Martin, with Dolph Lundgren and Luke Wilson. What a strange cast. This film looks remarkably generic and bland, same as most action films do these days. It seems like they just took over an abandoned hotel during the pandemic when no one was traveling to shoot this - and it still looks forgettable.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Shane Dax Taylor's The Best Man, direct from YouTube:

Luke Wilson and Dolph Lundgren co-star in this pulse-pounding, action-packed thriller. When a team of ruthless mercenaries violently seize control of a remote resort hotel, former Special Ops soldiers attending their best friend's wedding must rely only on their wits and training to combat the terrorists and save the hostages held for ransom. The Best Man is directed by American indie producer / filmmaker Shane Dax Taylor, director of the films The Grey, Bloodworth, Isolation, and Masquerade previously. The screenplay is written by C. Alec Rossel and Shane Dax Taylor, from a story by Daniel Zirilli. It's produced by Daniel Cummings, Scott Martin, Jack Sheehan, Michael Thomas Slifkin, and Daniel Zirilli. Saban Films will debut The Best Man in select US theaters + on VOD starting April 21st, 2023 this spring. Who wants to watch?