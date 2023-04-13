Maggie Smith & Laura Linney in Irish 'The Miracle Club' Teaser Trailer

"Miracles happen there!" Sony Pictures Classics has unveiled a first look teaser trailer for an Irish drama titled The Miracle Club, the latest from Irish filmmaker Thaddeus O'Sullivan. This hasn't played at any festivals, but SPC will be releasing it anyway in the summer movie season in select theaters. It will definitely get some viewers. There's just one dream for the women of Ballygar to taste freedom and escape the gauntlet of domestic life: to win a pilgrimage to the sacred French town of Lourdes (see Google Maps). Lourdes, a picturesque French town and a place of miracles, a magnet for 6 million visitors each year from across the globe. Have you ever been? With a little benevolent interference from their local priest, close friends Lily, Eileen and Dolly, who are funny, messy, flawed, and vocal, get their ticket to go on the humorous, blissful, and exhilarating journey of a lifetime. The film stars Laura Linney, Maggie Smith, Kathy Bates, Agnes O'Casey, with Stephen Rea. This looks like a charming, uplifting little film - quite simple yet wholesome.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Thaddeus O'Sullivan's The Miracle Club, direct from SPC's YouTube:

Ballygar, Ireland, in the year 1968: a boisterous hard-knocks community in outer Dublin that marches to its own beat – frenzied, fast and loose – and yet also deeply soulful; rooted in traditions of loyalty, faith & togetherness. And the opportunity to rise above one's daily struggles is frankly a pipe dream, especially for women. There's just one dream for the women of Ballygar to taste freedom and escape the gauntlet of domestic life: to win a pilgrimage to the sacred French town of Lourdes. The Miracle Club is directed by the Irish cinematographer / filmmaker Thaddeus O'Sullivan, director of many films including December Bride, Nothing Personal, Ordinary Decent Criminal, The Heart of Me, Stella Days, and Citizen Lane, plus plenty of other TV work previously. The screenplay is written by Joshua D. Maurer, Timothy Prager, and Jimmy Smallhorne. It's produced by Larry Bass, Chris Curling, Aaron Farrell, John P Gleeson, Joshua D. Maurer, Oisín O'Neill, and Alixandre Witlin. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Sony Classics will debut The Miracle Club in select US theaters summer 2023 - stay tuned for news.