Magical Full Trailer for David Lowery's 'Peter Pan & Wendy' on Disney+

"Are you… Peter Pan?" "You were expecting someone else?" Disney has unveiled a second official trailer for Peter Pan & Wendy, formerly known as just Peter & Wendy, the latest Pan movie made by the studio. "This year, return to Neverland." Peter Pan & Wendy is a live-action reimagining of the J.M. Barrie novel and the 1953 animated classic. It's the latest movie directed by David Lowery (of The Green Knight, Pete's Dragon) - get ready to experience the timeless adventure featuring the beloved characters like never before. A live-action adaptation of J.M. Barrie's classic tale of a boy who wouldn't grow up and recruits three young siblings in London to join him on a magical adventure to the enchanted Neverland. Starring Alexander Molony as Peter, Ever Anderson as Wendy Darling, Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell, Jude Law as Captain Hook, Jim Gaffigan as Mr. Smee, plus Alan Tudyk, Molly Parker, Joshua Pickering, Jacobi Jupe, and plenty others. This is a much better, much more magical and whimsical trailer, than the first one. Even though it does seem a bit made-for-TV cheesy, I think this might be worth a watch. I'll check it out, for sure.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for David Lowery's Peter Pan & Wendy, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first trailer for David Lowery's Peter Pan & Wendy right here, for even more footage.

A free-spirited and mischievous young boy who can fly and never grows up, Peter Pan spends his never-ending childhood having adventures on the mythical island of Neverland as the leader of the Lost Boys, interacting with fairies, pirates, mermaids, and occasionally ordinary children from the world outside Neverland. Peter Pan & Wendy is directed by the acclaimed American filmmaker / writer David Lowery, director of the films Deadroom, St. Nick, Ain't Them Bodies Saints, Pete's Dragon, A Ghost Story, The Old Man & The Gun, and The Green Knight previously. He also edited this film (and many others previously). The screenplay is written by David Lowery & Toby Halbrooks, based on the original novel by J.M. Barrie. It's produced by Jim Whitaker and Joe Roth. Disney will release David Lowery's Peter Pan & Wendy movie streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting April 28th, 2023 coming up this spring. Who wants to watch?